Pocatello Police swear in first reserve officer

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is creating a Reserve Team to expand their training.

On Thursday, the Department swore in Dr. Joe Englanoff as the team's first reserve officer. More reserve officers are expected to be sworn in in the coming weeks.

The Reserve Team will be all unpaid volunteers, with unique specialties, selected by the department’s Command Staff.

“The team’s mission is to assist with improvements in the Pocatello Police Department, including but not limited to new technology, safety equipment, support for the K9 unit and enhancing the Department’s training program,” said Chief Roger Schei at the press conference.

Englanoff will provide regular training for the Department, tactical team, SWAT team and other regional teams.

His expertise, which Schei calls 'second to none,' are in trauma medicine. Englanoff has been a member of the UCLA Medical Centers Emergency and Level One Trauma Department for more than 25 years. He teaches emergency medicine to residents in the Trauma department.

"The training for the police department is going to be related to areas of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, maybe dealing with penetrating trauma--or what we call, 'The Golden Hour of Trauma'--crush injuries, blast injuries, defibrillator use, things like that," Englanoff said.

He hopes to increase officer's comfort when dealing with trauma.

Englanoff is also a Board Member of the Crimes Against Children Foundation (CACF). CACF works to protect children against cyberbullying, bring awareness to teenage suicide, provide education about human trafficking, and more.

For more information on the Crimes Against Children Foundation and the Pocatello Police Department, visit cacfoundationinc.org and pocatello.us/police.