COVID-19 Case found in western Wyoming

TETON COUNTY, WY (KIFI/KIDK) - The Wyoming Department of Health is announcing the first case of COVID-19 in Teton County, Wyoming.

The person testing positive is a man in his 60's living in the county.

The test was performed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, which is part of the Wyoming Department of Health.

The man contacted his provider due to flu-like symptoms and was evaluated via a telehealth visit before being tested.

He self-isolated after he became ill and is continuing to self-isolate at home while being monitored by health officials.