Red Cross still open; needs donors more than ever

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Despite a statewide stay-at-home order, the American Red Cross in Idaho is still open and accepting donors.

The Red Cross is considered an "essential business" by the state, and donations are needed now more than ever, officials say.

"American Red Cross blood donations are an essential industry, we have to keep receiving blood donations to ensure hospitals can save lives," said Traci Lund with the Pocatello Red Cross.

More than 6,000 blood drives have been canceled in the U.S., resulting in 200,000 fewer donations, the Red Cross reports.

"We are at a critical need for blood donations. It is essential that we keep continuing to collect blood donations," Lund said.

The Red Cross in Pocatello is still open, even though the Pine Ridge Mall is closed. Donors can enter through the doors by Planet Fitness, Lund said.

Staff are taking extra measures to ensure donations are safe, Lund said. It is still safe for healthy people to donate blood, according to the Red Cross.

Pocatello Saves Lives Blood Drives - at 4155 Yellowstone Ave., Ste 128B

Thursday, March 26, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, March 27, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Monday, March 30, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

To schedule, an appointment go to redcrossblood.org and use the zip code '83202.'