IHSAA extends suspension of spring sports until April 20

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho High School Activities Association announced Tuesday spring sports remain suspended until April 20. This is in response to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The new date matches guidelines set by the Idaho State Board of Education. Postponement of activities was originally scheduled to end April 5.

The IHSAA will continue to monitor any future recommendations from the SBOE and Governor Brad Little. They also say contingency plans are in the works should any spring sports occur this year.