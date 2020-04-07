American Legion Baseball cancels national tournaments

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Bandits will not have the chance to defend their national championship. The American Legion canceled all national tournaments on Tuesday. That includes all eight regional tournaments and the World Series.

The Bandits still may get the opportunity to defend their state championship. Idaho Legion Baseball chairman Charles Abrahamson tells Sports Line that they are still taking registrations. They hope to be able to have a regular season and a state tournament in 2020.

There is a positive to the cancelation of the national tournaments. That will free up more time for the state to complete its season and tournament. With nothing beyond the state level, they can extend play into August. Typically, all state competition had to be completed by the end of July.