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Pocatello Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Child Pornography

File: Mugshot
Bannock County Jail
File: Mugshot
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Published 3:19 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A 34-year-old Pocatello man faces up to over a decade in federal prison for receiving child pornography following a joint undercover operation between the FBI and Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Clint Lusk to 135 months in federal prison to be served consecutively to any future sentence stemming from pending state charges. In addition to his prison time, Lusk must pay $45,000 in restitution, serve 15 years of supervised release, and register as a sex offender.

The Investigation and Arrest

The case stems from a joint investigation by the FBI and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force into child enticement on the Whisper messaging app. According to court records, in November 2024, Lusk used the app to contact an undercover investigator posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Lusk, identifying himself as a man in his early thirties, quickly steered the conversation in a sexual direction and proposed they meet up.

Authorities arranged a meeting at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello, where they identified and arrested Lusk upon his arrival.

Following his arrest, a search of Lusk’s home and phone uncovered a cache of more than 52,000 images containing child pornography.

The search also unveiled several videos of voyeurism involving known adult victims, for which Lusk has been charged separately.

Additional Charges

During the search, investigators also discovered several voyeurism videos involving known adult victims. Lusk faces separate charges for these discoveries in Bannock County District Court, where he is currently awaiting sentencing.

Lusk pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography on October 21, 2025.

U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis commended the collaborative efforts of the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the ICAC Task Force, and the Pocatello Police Department with the arrest and investigation.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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