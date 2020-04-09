Local sandwich shop converts into a bulk food store during the pandemic

Top Stories

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A popular sandwich shop in Rexburg is taking different orders during this pandemic.

It all started when the owners of Gator Jacks went on Facebook to ask neighbors if they would be interested in purchasing bulk food items. General manager Justin Zonts says it was an immediate success. "And the first day we sold off almost everything, and so we did it again and again."

Going through their supplier, Gator Jacks is able to bring in bulk items that may be in short supply at the grocery stores, "We don't want to charge people too much money. We want to still be affordable but still have some that we can pay our employees and keep the lights on," Zonts said.

He says his customers are grateful for the new service, but they're not the only one serving up the gratitude, "and I'm just as grateful that they're coming to us. You know I don't want to say 'oh we just did this just to help the community,' that is a big part of it but we needed to keep our people employed and keep myself employed and keep things moving forward. We have obligations that we have to pay whether money's coming in or not," Zonts said.

Instead of closing their doors, Gator Jacks opened up the bulk food store in person and online to serve a common goal.

"Nothing we're doing here is a means of negativity or trying to take advantage of anyone we're simply just trying to make it through this just like everyone else," Zonts said.

To help with the spread of COVID-19, they built an online order form where neighbors can choose what they want and then have it delivered to them curbside at the restaurant. They even offer non food items like toilet paper, gloves and masks.

“A lot of people are struggling with what the cost of face masks are right now, and we aren't trying to gouge anyone. We just aren't getting them at a very good price, that industry knows what they have. So we let our community know okay this is what we can get, this is what they're gonna cost. Do you guys want them? And they did, our first order came in on Tuesday and we sold out in 40 minutes. And it wasn't like, 'oh, now I'm going to go to the Bahamas,' It's 'now my lights and turn on one more day,'” Zonts said.

Gator Jacks is excited for the day they can open up as a sandwich shop again, but even after the pandemic, they plan to continue offering bulk food items to their customers.

To make your bulk food order online at Gator Jacks, click here.