Northgate development finishing “phase two”

Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Developers in the Northgate District are moving along, despite the pandemic.

Commercial realtor, Don Zebe with Colliers International, is leading the search for businesses to move into the district. He said a few companies are buying property already, but can't disclose which businesses.

“I mean that’s always everybody’s first question. But my answer is pretty canned. We’re not going to say anything until the ink is dry on the page,” Zebe said.

Business slowed down recently, but companies are still interested in Northgate property, Zebe said.

“Some have turned us down. Others have said, ‘yeah we want to go to the next phase.’ The next phase is they want to do some of their due diligence. They want to talk to some developers. They want to make sure the property is what we say it is. And then they’ll make a decision,” Zebe said.

Developers are finishing what they call "phase two" of the project. Over the past year, crews laid roads and infrastructure for the first 52 residential lots and a few commercial lots, Zebe said. Crews installed about 18 acres of sewer, power and water for the 404-unit luxury apartments planned.

Kartchner Inc. is expected to start construction for the apartments in the next 60 days, according to Zebe.

“It takes a lot of planning and a lot of work,” said Ken Pape, of Portneuf Development and Portneuf Builders, which are working in the Northgate District.

People can see the first neighborhoods beginning to form. Last fall, Portneuf Builders constructed the first three homes in the development--at least one has sold.

“We’re selling lots and building houses. We’re closing on two houses this week. We’re getting ready to start another house in a couple weeks,” Pape said.