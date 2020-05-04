Local children’s museum to set up in Pine Ridge Mall

Top Stories

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The local children's group, My World Discover Museum, is planning to open in the fall at the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.

My World Discovery Museum is a non-profit organization that provides hands-on learning experiences for children in the community.

"We're so excited to finally have a location where kids can come in. Up until now, we've been doing things at parks and at schools, and it's been amazing. But it's been so limited, so we're excited to have more opportunities," said Natali Mckee, co-founder of the museum.

While they've been doing "Discovery on the Go" events for more than two years, the goal has always been to find a physical location.

"The day we found out that this space was going to work out, we cried," said Melody Daniels, co-founder.

The space is temporary. Daniels said, eventually, the group plans to build its own building for the museum.

"The thing with having a permanent facility, is it (costs) millions of dollars. And that's really looking like it's going to be years down the road," Mckee said.

By starting in the smaller space, children will be able to access the learning exhibits, like a pizza-making station, and Mckee and Daniels can "get their feet wet" as they prepare for the permanent space.

The 5,500-square-foot space, once occupied by American Eagle, will provide space for a climbing structure, STEM exhibits and an arts and crafts area.

My World Discovery Museum is funded through community donations and partnerships. Because of the pandemic and economic downturn, donations have slowed.

Now through Thursday, they're asking for $20 donations through Idaho Gives. You can find the fundraiser by clicking here.