PRT asking for $3.4 million from CARES act

Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Even public transportation is suffering revenue loss during the pandemic-caused economic downturn.

With travel limited to essential trips, Pocatello Regional Transit is seeing significant revenue losses.

The Federal Transit Administration set aside $25 billion from the CARES Act for public transit systems. PRT is applying for a $3.4 million share of that economic relief money.

"We've sent some of our full-time employees home. This will back-pay those employees," said PRT director Skyler Beebe.

The money from the CARES Act is to be used for operating expenses, like salaries, fuel, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. Beebe said this grant would keep PRT from having to dip into their reserves.

"Right now, we're okay. It's hard to know what the forecasts will be with everything going on. Essentially, we could start using the funding now. Where it's 100% federally funded, we could save our local reserves," Beebe said.

The Pocatello city council is holding a public hearing for the grant application during the Thursday evening city council meeting.

Council meetings are held without public access during the pandemic, but is live-streamed at: http://streaming.pocatello.us/ and available on Sparklight Cable channel 56.

People who want to participate in the public hearing can call 208-234-6283. You can view the agenda for the council meeting by clicking here.