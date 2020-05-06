Teton based knife company resumes production with strict safety procedures

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Teton based knife company has resumed production with tight safety procedures.

When the pandemic first reached the area, owner of New West Knifeworks Corey Milligan like many others found ways to help. The first thing he did was shut down all retail stores and knife factory.

Milligan also created a campaign called ‘We Are Jackson Hole’ to teach the area about social distancing and produced 11,000 bottles of hand sanitizers to distribute for free in Teton counties.

Inventory controller and customer service manager Corey McGrath tells us opening again means following a very strict safety plan.

“We spent a lot of time developing some really stringent protocols that we felt were safest for our employees and for our community and really just comes down to. Imagine that you have the virus, and don't want to give it to anybody else. And imagine that everyone else has the virus, and you do not want to get it," McGrath said.

The facility has also limited the amount of workers who are allowed inside, McGrath tells us they never allow more than 6.