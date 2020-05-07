First hemp CBD production facility and retail store in Idaho opens in Idaho Falls

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Snake River Solace has been in business since 2018. The company used to have a separate building in Idaho Falls for their production facility.

Recently, in an effort to be more transparent with their customers, they decided to join both their production facility and their retail store together under one roof. This created the first hemp CBD production and retail facility in Idaho.

"CBD is the isolated molecule of industrial hemp. A lot of people have it confused because it comes from the cannabis plant, you know, but it's actually the cannabis plant is a cousin of hemp. So we just extract that individual molecule, out of there, and then that's the CBD," said sales associate Robert Chamberlin.

Snake River Solace takes pride in producing CBD products with ingredients sourced from Idaho. Chamberlin tells us the only outsourcing they do is the CBD isolate that has to be federally regulated and the coconut oil.

"We just want to help the economy here for our state rather than outsourcing it for other states," Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin along with his boss Cody, produce the CBD oil in a lab that can be viewed through a window in the retail store.

"We tried to strive for a quality product for our customers, and so we put in the new production facility that way people know that they were getting quality product, and they know what's in it is what we say is in it," Chamberlin said.

Getting ingredients locally helps the company offer lower prices than their competition. Chamberlin says they try to keep their prices at least fifty percent lower than the national average.

He says their products are used for medicinal purposes.

"So they can treat for anything from pain inflammation, clear up to a seizure conditions, and nausea, everything in between really helps with a very broad spectrum of different things."

In the future, Chamberlin says they hope more hemp CBD companies in Idaho choose to source their ingredients locally, to continue to help the economy.

With the CBD oil that they make in the facility, they are able to create different products in a variety of flavors.

Chamberlin says the natural medicine doesn't work for everyone and that some people are more receptive to it than others.