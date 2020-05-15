Rexburg’s first ‘Flow-Bor’ Day will take place on Monday

Top Stories

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - This Monday the city of Rexburg will be hosting its first "Flow-Bor day." They’re combining both Flower Day and Arbor Day activities into one big community service project.

Starting at 3:27 p.m., volunteers will be planting flowers all along Main street. Afterward, the Arbor Day celebration will take place at Porter Park. There will be a small program and then volunteers will get to help plant over 30 trees.

They’re asking that everyone come in families or groups, so everyone can comply with social distancing by staying within their family while they serve.

"You can see these planter beds here they need some flowers in them. Then we will move to Porter Park at 4:27pm for Arbor Day celebrations, people can come help actually put dirt in on the trees and help plant the trees there. It'll be a great thing, your kids can drive by in 20 years and say, 'I planted that tree right there,'” said Rexburg Mayor, Jerry Merrill.

Volunteers can stop by City Hall in Rexburg on Monday to pick up instructions and supplies.