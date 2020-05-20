Pizza Hut donates hundreds of pizzas to families in need

Top Stories

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Some families in Rigby were surprised with free dinner on Wednesday.

Cars lined up at Hardwood Elementary filled with families who participate in the Jefferson County School District's free meal program.

One hundred families went home with much more than the normal lunch. They also received a free pizza from the Rigby Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut will be donating another 100 pizzas to the program on Friday.

The district's food service director Debbie Timm tells us the free meal program provides food for thousands of community members.

"I think this means a lot to them, we have served about 2000 meals a day. So there's a lot of people that are using this program and I think they're very grateful, it gets them out of the house, it helps them with their food budget, and we're also feeding all the children that really need the food," Timm said.

Timm tells us to participate in the free meal program, you just have to show up, there is no paperwork required. To qualify, you do have to have a child between the ages of 1-18 with you.

They offer the service Monday through Friday in five different locations.

To find a location near you, click here and scroll down to the section labeled 'Grab N Go Meals.'