A look back on missing Rexburg children
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It's been a long and winding road to get to this point.
As we follow the long search to find out what happened to 17-year old Tylee Ryan and 8-year old Joshua Vallow.
Tuesday afternoon local law enforcement and the FBI may be one step closer to solving this case.
A search warrant has been served at the residence of Chad Daybell.
This is the second time this year a warrant has been served to search the home.
We have seen Lorie Vallow face court charges after being arrested in Hawaii back in March as a judge set bail for 5 million dollars.
She was extradited to Idaho later that month and remains in jail on a one million dollar bond.
Sept. 23 was last time anyone would see the two kids.
