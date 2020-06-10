A look back on missing Rexburg children

Skip to Content
June 9, 2020
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It's been a long and winding road to get to this point.

As we follow the long search to find out what happened to 17-year old Tylee Ryan and 8-year old Joshua Vallow.

Tuesday afternoon local law enforcement and the FBI may be one step closer to solving this case.

A search warrant has been served at the residence of Chad Daybell.

This is the second time this year a warrant has been served to search the home.

We have seen Lorie Vallow face court charges after being arrested in Hawaii back in March as a judge set bail for 5 million dollars.

She was extradited to Idaho later that month and remains in jail on a one million dollar bond.

Sept. 23 was last time anyone would see the two kids.

