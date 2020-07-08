Idaho Falls and Pocatello consider face mask orders

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - City officials in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are considering the possibility of issuing masking orders, requiring the use of face masks in public.

Both cities will hold public meetings Thursday, July 9.

Pocatello will be taking a vote Thursday morning to approve a proposed masking order. You can watch the livestream here.

Idaho Falls has yet to draft an ordinance but will be discussing the issue Thursday night in a public meeting.

The Idaho Falls City Council meeting will also be streamed to the public. In-person attendance is also available on a first come first serve basis. Seating is limited due to social distancing precautions. The city will provide overflow seating with a video live-stream in a separate room.