Eastern Idaho Fair Food Tour visits Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIFK) - The Eastern Idaho State Fair has had to adjust their plans many times due to the pandemic, but one thing that has continued is the food. On Thursday, the Fair Food Tour set up shop in Rexburg.

"I got pulled pork nachos, she got crazy corn, and my little cousins, and siblings, they got corn dogs," said fair food fan, David.

Despite the change of venue, many people stopped by the EISF Food Tour's stop in Rexburg to enjoy the same food they usually get to eat this time of the year at the fair.

"The fair...It's basically the epicenter of all the greatest foods in the world. It's the only place you could get certain things you can't get anywhere else or anytime," said the Gee Family.

For many of these food venders, like Teriyaki Express, the Eastern Idaho State Fair is where they make most of their profit, "It's been kind of hard, well it's pretty much been a lost season with the exception of we've been able to go around and do some of these food tours and that's been been great people have come out, and I think it's built just a little bit of a niche for everybody," said Teriyaki Express owner, Donald Hong.

Besides the food, something even more important that the fair food tour model provides is safety.

"Pretty spaced out and it's easy to social distance, a lot of people are wearing masks. So, it feels like a much safer environment than the fair would be," said the Ghee Family.

Although the crowds are much smaller than those at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, many vendors tell me they've met many new customers who have never even gone to the fair.

"It's called like 'groupies' where the people come out and they get their fair food and then go off to work and they come back and bring their families," said Mexican Crazy Corn worker, Cooper.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair will be having a limited fair this year from Sept. 4th-8th. For more information click HERE.