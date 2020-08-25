Community Youth in Action is looking for a new homebase

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Community Youth in Action also known as CYA is looking for a new home.

CYA has been using the Idaho Falls Senior Center for use as a Teen Center but there is a concern.

Because of COVID-19, there is a worry it will create a compromised situation for elderly people.

So, CYA is looking for a new place.

CYA is hoping to share a building with the Boy Scouts of America.

"We have some underused space here that would be perfect for the CYA group, and so we're, we're planning to work together if we can get city council's approval and helping us in our community," said Clarke Farrer Scout Executive of the Grand Teton Council.

The Grand Teton Council has a 25-year lease on the building they signed in 2008 but the city owns the property.

The city council will decide on Thursday if CYA can use part of the building.