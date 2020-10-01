Traveling roadshow to visit community seniors

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - This October, our local residency centers are celebrating Residents’ Rights Month 2020 with the theme “Connections Matter” in light of the COVID-19 restrictions for visits to senior living centers in our community.

On Thursday, October 1 at noon, Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti will speak at Broadway Fields by reading the Residents’ Rights Proclamation.

Performers including Old Time Fiddlers, Airborne Jump Rope Team, and Balloon Magic with clowns will put on a travelling roadshow and visit facilities within our area. After Broadway Fields, the group will visit Gables of Idaho Falls, Tambree Meadows, Fairwinds/Sandcreek, Morningstar, Promontory Point, and Teton Post-Acute.

On Friday, October 2 beginning at noon, the group will set up and perform in the parking lot of New Beginnings Church. From there, they plan to visit Life Care, Gables of Ammon, Crystal Creek, Turtle and Crane, Parkwood Meadows, Lincoln Court and Good Samaritan.

Jodi Stanton is the Advocacy and Caregiver Support Technician at Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership. She helped organize this event because she says the pandemic has absolutely destroyed this year for seniors. Residents have been denied contact with outside visitors. Many residents haven’t had close contact with their loved ones in months. This connection is something Jodi says human beings, and especially seniors need now more than ever.

“The residents and their rights have kind of been put on a back burner because of all of this and it makes me sad,” Stanton said, “I’m trying to reach out to them for October and let them know that they are loved, that we are still thinking about them, we have not forgotten them, and that they are still so important to their families, to their loved ones, to their friends, to all of us out here in the outside world.”

Stanton says she hopes to see “toe-tapping, smiles and some laughter.” She hopes that being able to be outside and be involved with the community in some small way will brighten the lives of our seniors who have been cast in the coronavirus’s shadow all year.

