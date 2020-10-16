Skip to Content
Sporting goods stores shift gears into Fall

Luis Dulanto
Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts take to the backroads as the seasons change.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Days at the lake have drawn to an end, but sporting goods suppliers are enjoying success as recreationalists pick up fall activities.

Rifle hunts are now underway throughout the region, and that means hunters have been making last minute purchases on gear. Many of them are also renting out equipment such as ATVs and UTVs as they head to the hills with the intent of packing an animal out.

More details on this story will be made available as it is updated throughout the day.

Andrew Howe

Andrew is a reporter and weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

