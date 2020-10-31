Idaho Falls firefighters fight Saturday morning apartment fire

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls firefighters put out an apartment fire Saturday morning on Water Avenue.

The Fire Department reports the call came in around 7:30 AM, to a two-story apartment building on the 100 south block of Water Ave. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 8:30 AM.

An adult female in stable condition and one adult male in critical condition were transported to EIRMC. The remaining occupants evacuated the apartment safely. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Idaho Falls Fire Department says most of the damaged, estimated at roughly $80,000, occurred on the 2nd and 3rd floors though there is smoke damage throughout the apartment building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is currently under investigation.