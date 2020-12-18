Loss relief program makes first payments

Top Stories

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming has paid out its first payments to hospitality businesses and nonprofits impacted by the reduced hour provisions of COVID-19 health orders.



Governor Mark Gordon said the state has received applications from more than 100 businesses.



“First and foremost, I want to thank these businesses for helping to protect Wyoming’s healthcare capacity and keeping our state safe,” Governor Gordon said. “We have always recognized the challenges posed to those businesses affected by these orders, as well as the hardships faced by the people who work in them. This relief is meant to help businesses make up for lost wages and tips earned by their workers, as well as to help ease the burden of lost business during this holiday season.”



The Hospitality Loss Relief Program provides awards of up to $50,000 for bars, taverns, restaurants or hotels that derive their primary revenue between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through the sale of malt beverages, wine, and liquor.



Gordon emphasized the businesses receiving awards have certified they will comply with all public health orders during the closure period. The businesses also agree to continue to employ and pay their employees, including tips, who would otherwise be working during the reduced hours.