ISP arrests two men at State Capitol

Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police arrested two people, in separate incidents, near the State Capitol Monday, after each was identified as the subject of outstanding arrest warrants. Both were taken into custody without incident.



ISP said neither arrest was a direct result of activity at the State Capitol.



Robert J.R. Jones, 40, of Nampa was arrested on a warrant for disturbing the peace as he stood near a small group of people at a pop-up tent in front of the Capitol at 10:39 a.m.



David M. Pettinger, 44, of Eagle was also arrested on a disturbing the peace warrant as he entered the inside ground floor of the Capitol building with a small group of people at 11:47 a.m.



Both men were booked into the Ada County Jail. The warrants stem from Boise Police Department investigations.

