Dispatcher helps save life

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bingham County Sheriff Craig T. Rowland said a 9-1-1 dispatcher helped save a person's life Thursday.

Dispatcher Layton Powell received a call reporting a female with difficulty breathing. During the course of the call, it was determined the female was unconscious and agonal breathing. At that time, Powell began instructing the caller in performing CPR.

Shelley QRU Chief Barney arrived on the scene and said the patient was awake and talking to him by the time she was being loaded into the ambulance.

Barney said the patient had been in full cardiac arrest, and if Powell hadn’t instructed the husband on CPR and done such a great job at it, the patient would not have lived. He said Powell truly saved her life.

"We are proud at the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office to have Powell as a part of our 9-1-1 team. Some people spend their whole lives wondering if they make a difference. When you work in 9-1-1 you don’t have to wonder," Sheriff Rowland said. "Thank you Layton for your hard work and dedication to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the communities we serve. You make a difference."