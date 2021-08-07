Mud Lick fire latest

Top Stories

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)- The Mud Lick Fire continues to hold at 20,643 acres and 48% completion due to cooler temperatures and moisture officials announced Saturday.

The fire is smoldering in dead and downed logs below Indian Point in Gant Creek and on the hillside above the Big Deer Creek / Panther Creek intersection. These areas do have the potential to pick up in fire activity Saturday, from forecasted winds and drier temperatures. Crews continue to monitor and patrol the fire.

Heavy equipment operations are slowly, but steadily making progress along the contingency line on Ridge Road. Crews are cleaning up behind the logging and mastication work with chippers. Road graders are working to improve the Stormy Peak Road so heavy equipment can travel up to Five Corners and complete the contingency line down to Wallace Lake Road. Once complete, the contingency line will stretch from Five Corners to Moyer Creek Road, a total of 28 miles. The Forest is developing future plans to make the wood available for restoration work, commercial sale, and firewood.

Closures for the Mud Lick Fire remain in effect and include the Yellowjacket and Bighorn Crags Campgrounds. Information can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7638/.

In total, 343 personnel, 6 crews, 5 helicopters, 15 engines, 1 dozer, 11 water tenders, and 3 masticators are on scene.