Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 10:13 AM
Published 10:30 AM

Mud Lick fire latest

Crews work on containing the Mud Lick Fire
KIFI
Crews work on containing the Mud Lick Fire

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)- The Mud Lick Fire continues to hold at 20,643 acres and 48% completion due to cooler temperatures and moisture officials announced Saturday.

The fire is smoldering in dead and downed logs below Indian Point in Gant Creek and on the hillside above the Big Deer Creek / Panther Creek intersection. These areas do have the potential to pick up in fire activity Saturday, from forecasted winds and drier temperatures. Crews continue to monitor and patrol the fire.  

Heavy equipment operations are slowly, but steadily making progress along the contingency line on Ridge Road. Crews are cleaning up behind the logging and mastication work with chippers. Road graders are working to improve the Stormy Peak Road so heavy equipment can travel up to Five Corners and complete the contingency line down to Wallace Lake Road. Once complete, the contingency line will stretch from Five Corners to Moyer Creek Road, a total of 28 miles. The Forest is developing future plans to make the wood available for restoration work, commercial sale, and firewood. 

Closures for the Mud Lick Fire remain in effect and include the Yellowjacket and Bighorn Crags Campgrounds. Information can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7638/.  

In total, 343 personnel, 6 crews, 5 helicopters, 15 engines, 1 dozer, 11 water tenders, and 3 masticators are on scene.

Fire Watch / Idaho / Local News / News
Author Profile Photo

Rachel Fabbi

Rachel Fabbi is a reporter, anchor and producer for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content