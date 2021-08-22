Ammon Arts Community Theater needs help for September 11 anniversary event

Top Stories

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- The Ammon Arts Community Theater and the Thunder Ridge drama department are asking for the public's help for a special event.

On Thursday, September 9th through Saturday, September 11th, the AACT will be performing "Hole in the Sky".

"Hole in the Sky" is a historical drama based on some of the stories shared by survivors and family members of the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center on 9/11.

In addition to the play, they are hoping to turn the lobby of Thunder Ridge auditorium into a museum with artifacts, stories, newspapers, pictures, and a wall of names.

They want the events to be free to the public, and in return, need the public's help to achieve that. The theater is looking for people to volunteer or donate to the event, asking for any artifacts/memorabilia for the lobby.

The items would be on loan and will be returned after the show.

People wanting to help or donate can contact the Ammon Arts Community Theatre at ammonartscommunitytheatre@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AmmonArtsCT/

