Bikers rally in Rigby against bullying

RIGBY, ID (KIFI) - Bikers Against Bullies held a ride and rally from Idaho Falls to Rigby Middle School Saturday, with many from the school and community coming out in support.

Organizers say they felt that the rally would create a great opportunity to hold a community event, where parents and students could gather to give and receive support, access help, and share ideas in person.

Jefferson County Schools had representatives at the event to present in person the changes and initiatives the district has been working on implementing over the summer.