7,186 laser strikes reported this year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - More pilots are reporting dangerous laser strikes, according the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials say shining a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety threat and could cost you.

As of Oct. 14, the FAA has received 7,186 laser strike reports for 2021.

Last year, that number was around 6,800.

This is the most reported since 2016.

People who shine lasers at aircraft face fines up to $11,000 per violation and just more than $30,000 dollars for multiple offenses.

Violators can also face criminal charges.