American Dog Sled Race a big part of life on Ashton

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)- Organizers of the The American Dog Derby say it is America's oldest dog sled race. Its origins trace back to 1917. Since then the race has become part of the lives of the people of Ashton as well as mushers. For Karen Yeargain, the event has become such a tradition that she can't imagine life without it.

"But it's a lifestyle, and I've I've indoctrinated more than my share of people into it, which is awesome." Yeargain says, "But it's been 34 years doing it and now I'm not ready to stop."

Yeargain came to this year's race with four other participants. She goes on to say it's all about the chance to once again be with friends they haven't seen in a while. She tells us, "The point is getting out with the dogs and being around dog people, being around friends that we don't get to see except during the winter."

Nor does the excitement ever get cold her her. Yeargain says "Pre-race interview and post-race interview, you can see the glow in my face and getting out there. I forget about everything else in life, and it's all about managing me and the dogs on the trail. And I come in with this glow and it's just spiritual."

Jeffrey Allen has been mushing in the race for 2 years now. He says he got his start with this race to make his mark on the race's history. He tells us "Well, one of the things about this race that I like so much is the length of time that it's been going on. It's a tradition, you know, they this is 102 years, I think, this year, and I kind of want to be a part of that, I like it."

Allen also says his dogs also appreciate the crowd of spectators by saying "I thank everybody that's out here watching us, the dogs sure do like it. When people are on the side of the course, they enjoy the daylights out of it."

Race results are expected to be posted on the American Dog Derby website.