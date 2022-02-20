House fire leaves one injured

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A man was injured after a house fire Sunday morning.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department got the call just after 7 A.M. Sunday, of a house fire in the 2000 block of North 45th West.

The reporting person told dispatch the living room was on fire. There was one adult male and a cat and dog inside the house when the fire started.

At approximately 7:18 a.m. firefighters reported that the fire put itself out. Most of the damage was contained to the living room with smoke damage throughout the home.

The homeowner was able to evacuate and was taken by ambulance to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries".

One dog was found deceased inside the home. There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders.

Damages are estimated at $40K.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.