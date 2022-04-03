East Idaho special needs Easter egg hunt being held on April 16

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI)- An annual special needs Easter egg hunt will take place again this year in St. Anthony.

The Fremont County Search and Rescue will hold the event on April 16 "for communities from Island Park to Pocatello. If you

have a child or adult in your life with special needs or know of someone living with disabilities or challenges, this Easter egg hunt is for them!" the press release states.

The event will be in St. Anthony, ID, at the Boyd Yancey Memorial (Horsey) Park (located on East 2nd North near 5th West). The hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m., please arrive early. Parking is limited.

Prizes, candy, and eggs were donated or purchased with donations from the Greater St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce, the Live Foundation, Blackfoot Communications, Excellence in Everyone, and the Upper Valley ENT & Allergy.

FCSAR truly appreciates everyone who helped fund and supports this community event. FCSAR has posted the event on its Facebook page. Please mark yourself as "going" and

comment on how many participants will be attending.

If you have questions, please contact the FCSAR Commander, Justin Liebert, at 208-390-2169

or the FCSAR Secretary, Ladd Reynolds, at 208-705-0708.