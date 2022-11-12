Pocatello Veteran’s day parade returns after 80 years

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Every Nov. 11, we honor those men and women who have served our country and protected the rights and freedoms we enjoy here at home. After 80 years Pocatello's Veteran's Day Parade made a triumphant return Saturday.

The cold morning didn't stop many in the community from rallying behind these servicemen and women. "I think it's seeing other people want to come out and support our vets as well, because I think it's important for them to, have the recognition that they deserve," said Sarah Davidson.

Davidson had her father Don Roth as a participant in the parade, she says being there to support him and other vets was the best way to spend their Saturday morning in the parade's return. "I think it's something that should have been going the whole time to recognize all of our troops and our community and our veterans."

Sue Roth says recognizing all who have served is important. "I think it's great because I think it's, you know, the Vietnam veterans were really treated horribly when they first got home. And it hasn't been until the other wars that more attention given to veterans and more help for veterans."

Jesse Johnston served in the Army Airborne. He says seeing so many people come out to the parade was touching. "It means a lot to me, I guess this town hasn't had a Veterans Day parade in about 80 years. And to see the community come together and rally together and get this going again, I know we've got a lot of volunteers in this town that have helped get this back together. I know Lance Colbert, Melissa Hartman, a lot of people have been on board helping get this going. And for vets like myself and the community, it means a lot. "

Johnston added the show of support for the vets in the community is what it's all about. "As far as the service goes, I think I speak for most vets when I say, you know, we appreciate it when people tell us thank you, you know, but what we appreciate more is when when they're the the kind of Americans that are worth fighting for, if that makes sense. You know, and that goes for everybody across the board, from the elderly right down to the children. We we see people that are out here with flags and waving flags, regardless of their political stance or whatever it's all about, you know, right now and yesterday is all about, you know, respecting our veterans and honoring our veterans and has nothing to do with anything other than that. And so that's what I like to see up and down the street."

Robert Draper came from Idaho Falls to get to the Pocatello Parade he said once he heard about it he had to be there. "Patriotism is a huge thing in my family. And and it's it seems like it's very well represented around here. And it was awesome for us to come."

He says he got excited by the turnout and loved the parade. "I was very excited to see there was a lot of people that showed up, but first who were thinking there might not be because there's a lot of people, at least in Idaho Falls, who didn't even hear about it. But we're so glad that it was a very good turnout. And love the love the parade itself."

Johnston encourages people to enjoy the freedoms and rights that he and his fellow service members fought for. He says that is one of the best ways to honor that sacrifice.