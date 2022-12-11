Snowy Idaho weather creates mixed feelings

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- A snowy day in Idaho may not come as a surprise for many who have lived in the area for a while. But even if it's not a surprise the weather that comes into the region during the winter can create a lot of mixed feelings.

Such was the case for some people in Rexburg Sunday Morning as an expected total of 4 inches was coming down. "I'm from Oklahoma, so we get a lot of ice, but we don't get a lot of snow," said Elly Rex.

She added that the snowy weather created some new challenges for her to experience. "I think learning how to drive in the snow is a challenge. And I think having to take time, extra time to walk to classes or just to do the daily things of life is a bit hard to adjust to."

Another Rexburg resident from the desert part of Southern Colorado says snow isn't new but the amount is. "I get snow. It's not too much. Usually a smaller amount, but I've been watching it come down all day and it's a lot," said Miles Maxwell.

Another resident who is originally from Arizona added, "I'm a bit used to it just because I was I've been here since February, so still it's I wasn't here for this first part. So it's it's unique. It's fun seeing all of it come down," said Justin Stuart.

The winter storm created not just mixed feelings about the weather and what comes with it but hopes of fun that could be had once the snow had settled.

"Honestly, just slide it out on my feet. More fun than snowball fights with my friends that are always fun," said Maxwell.

"I'm actually going winter backpacking Monday, so I'll be driving out to the Sawtooth area to go over there," Rex said.

"Hoping to maybe go sledding or something. I think that'd be a lot of fun," Stuart said.

All hope the snow sticks around just long enough for them to enjoy their favorite winter activities.