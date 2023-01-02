Skip to Content
First Baby of the New Year rewarded with gifts

Grove Creek Medical Center's first baby of the year awarded with gifts.
Grove Creek Medical Center
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Grove Creek Medical Center announces that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl.

First baby of 2023 at Grove Creek.

Their baby weighs 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and is 20.5 inches long.

In celebration of being the first baby born at Grove Creek, their team presented the Arrington family with a $200 gift card to Target and a Doona Car Seat & Stroller. In addition, diapers, wipes and baby swaddlers were also given to the family.

They report Mom and Dad are feeling tired from an exciting morning, but say that everyone is doing great and getting some much needed rest.

Congratulations to Melissa and Tim!

