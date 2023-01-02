New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Medical Center is reporting that Atreyu James Patrick French, is the Medical Center’s 2023 New Year’s Baby.

He is the son of Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck making his grand entrance at 4:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023.

They say Mom and dad arrived at PMC on January 2, 2023 at 3:45 in the morning. After a short labor, Atreyu arrived weighing in at six pounds one ounce and is 19.5 inches long.

“His due date was originally January 16,” said Thadeous. Having the first baby of the New Year was a surprise for the joyful parents. “It’s going to be an adventure as it has been a while since we’ve had a little one.”

Recognizing the first baby born in the New Year is a fun and time-honored tradition at PMC. We value the opportunity to celebrate the birthday of babies born at our hospital and the team takes great pride in providing outstanding care to moms and babies.

As the first baby born in the New Year, Atreyu and his family received a red wagon full of diapers, wipes, a baby monitor, baby gift set, toys, clothing, and more. The wagon of gifts was generously donated by the Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary.

Hospital volunteers run the auxiliary and raise money for worthy causes like scholarships, patient care initiatives and gifts for the New Year’s baby.

In Idaho Falls, Baby Joseph Orton was born on Jan. 1 at 1:39am to Mom Melinda and Dad Gary at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.