FBI warn of trending crime

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeing more issues of sexual exploitation of children in Utah, Idaho and Montana.

They say dozens of reports have been received every month.

Officials say that is only the tip of the iceberg because many of these kinds of cases don’t go reported.

They are encouraging parents to talk to their kids as much as possible about what they’re doing online and to be aware of the risks of what they’re doing especially when it comes to sending very personal pictures.

The children who do this, they are victims, and that’s how the FBI views them.

It is the young men that these online scammers are trying to trick.

The FBI has produced a powerful video you can watch it below.

It tells the story of one young man who almost took his life but then realized he was the victim.