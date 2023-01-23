3 things to know this morning – January 23, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Construction crews will begin making improvements to 17th Street and Boulevard Bridge in Idaho Falls today. Commuters can expect periodic traffic delays and lane shifts throughout the duration of the project. Work is expected to be finished in mid-March.

2. The Center Street underpass in Pocatello is getting an upgrade thanks to a $5,700,000 grant from the federal government. Funds will be used to repair the sidewalk, upgrade the road, pedestrian lighting, and modify the existing storm water system.

3. The 'Catholic Community East Idaho' is looking to restore the St. Ann's chapel in Mud Lake after a lightning strike caused a fire in July of 2021. They are inviting everyone to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser held this Saturday, January 28th at the ALC building in Terreton.