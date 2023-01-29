Pocatello, Jefferson and Firth School Districts cancel Monday classes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Due to the current forecast for severe temperatures in Pocatello, and surrounding areas, school is canceled for all PCSD 25 schools on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Firth School District has also canceled classes.

All schools in Jefferson School District 251 will be closed.



PCSD 25 Board Policy states that, “Cold weather closure will be considered when the temperature falls below -20 Fahrenheit including wind chill.”



In Addition to Pocatello Public Schools, Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello has also canceled classes.



The National Weather Service has posted a severe weather alert with a wind chill warning from 6PM Sunday through 12PM Monday. Based on this forecast, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution concerning early morning pick-up and drop-off times, learners who walk to school, and learners who wait at bus stops.



The decision to close school the evening prior is not our standard practice; however, in light of this unusual circumstance, we wanted to provide families with ample time to make alternate arrangements for the care of their young children tomorrow.



Please note: Tuesday is forecast to be very cold but will return to more reasonable and expected winter temperatures. As such, please take care to ensure that children are dressed appropriately to return to school on Tuesday with warm clothes, including coats, hats, and gloves.