Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 3:30 AM
Published 7:02 AM

3 things to know this morning – January 31, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Over 40 schools across the region have decided to close again today due to sub-zero temperatures. You can check out the full list here.

2.  Idaho Falls has lifted its parking restrictions that were issued last Friday. Street crews will continue to clean up problem areas and remove snow from cul-de-sacs over the next few days.

3. The homeless shelter, Aid For Friends, in Pocatello are welcoming in the less fortunate to help them get out of the cold. They currently have open space and are offering an additional meal during the day.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Zach Glancy

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content