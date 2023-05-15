3 things to know this morning – May 15, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A functioning explosive device was found at an empty construction site near South 9th East and East 49th South Saturday night in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Bomb Squad safely set it off. An investigation is underway.

2. The boil order in Island Park continues. Island Park Water Company customers are sharing nightmare stories of broken water lines and poor water pressure. 93 significant deficiencies were found in IPWC's system design, operation, and maintenance back in October 2022. Idaho DEQ says with proper maintenance and response, the boil order could have been avoided completely.

3. Thanks to the local community and United Way, students at the Lincoln Center in Pocatello were each gifted a brand new pair of shoes. In total, United Way received $4,500 for the fundraiser. They were able to purchase 180 pairs of shoes.