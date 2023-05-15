Skip to Content
Fatality investigation in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – On Saturday evening, Yellowstone National Park rangers responded to an incident on Craig Pass, approximately three miles south of Old Faithful.

Rangers observed a single vehicle had been driven into a snowbank, and a male was standing outside. They located a deceased female inside the car, and the male was detained and subsequently arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges. Investigators are determining what led to the female’s death and attempting to complete next-of-kin notifications.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation proceeds. The investigation is being performed by the National Park Service (Investigative Services Branch and Yellowstone Law Enforcement Division), with support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office, and Teton County Coroner’s Office.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for approximately 24-hours while the scene was processed and was reopened on Sunday evening.

