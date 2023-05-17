3 things to know this morning – May 17, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Bond and levy election results are in. People in Bonneville School District 93 voted on a bond to fund a new elementary school. As of now, it has failed by two percent. The results are close though, so there might be a recount in the next few days. Idaho Falls School District 91 asked for a levy to help build their new elementary school. The levy did pass with seventy percent of the vote. Voters in Island Park decided not to create an Auditorium District.

2. Former Jefferson County prosecuting attorney, Robin Dunn, appeared in court for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to all drug charges. Dunn was arrested in February after he was found in possession of about 60 counterfeit pills, which contained fentanyl. His trial is set for October 31st.

3. Elder Alvin “Trip” Meredith III has been appointed as BYU-Idaho's 18th president by the University's Board of Trustees. He will assume his new role as President August 1st.