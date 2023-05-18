3 things to know this morning – May 18, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, has been indicted by a grand jury. This allows Idaho prosecutors to avoid a week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June. Kohberger is expected appear in court on Monday for his arraignment.

2. The communities of Aspen Ridge, Valley View, Goose Bay, and Shotgun in Island Park are all still under a boil advisory. Many people tell us they have previously submitted complaints to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, claiming that the Water Company has turned off their water with no warning. The Island Park Water Company claims they have the right to do this to their customers.

3. The Ammon splashpad is closed for repairs. The city does not know how long it will take to get it back up and running. The repairs do not affect the Ammon pool, which is now open.