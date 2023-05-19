3 things to know this morning – May 19, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issues an additional boil water order for Shotgun Cherokee subdivision in Island Park. The Island Park Water Company is attempting repairs on the water system, but has not come up with a permanent solution. DEQ staff will be on-site to monitor the ongoing situation and answer questions for homeowners.

2. The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously to allow the University of Idaho to form a non-profit corporation called "New U." "New U" will buy assets and acquire the operating liabilities of the University of Phoenix. The purchase price will be $550 million and will not use taxpayer money.

3. Smoke from the Alberta wildfires is blowing south into our region. Due to the poor air quality, open burning is now prohibited in Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison counties. Until this advisory is lifted, you can not have a campfire, nor use charcoal or propane grills.