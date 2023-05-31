Flower baskets decorate Downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- For the past decade the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation has been a driving force behind making sure flower baskets decorate the city's downtown area. This year they gathered sponsors for the pots and with the help of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation and they are now going up around town.

"We have 98 baskets this year and the baskets are sponsored by businesses in Idaho Falls or anyone that wants to sponsor a basket," said Courtney Hernandez, the event and communications coordinator for the Idaho Falls Downtown Corporation.

Hernandez says the group hopes the flowers enhance the experience of people visiting downtown. "So they create a bright and colorful and an inviting downtown for anyone that comes down, whether it's tourists or people that live here just visiting downtown."

The flowers will stay up until this September.