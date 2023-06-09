3 things to know this morning – June 9, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Rexburg residents have proposed a city ordinance that would ban drag shows in the city. Several people asked the council to enforce laws already on the books that bars any obscene language or gestures in the park. The council says passing such an ordinance would take time.

2. Parents will now be able to choose if their child should have a restricted or unrestricted library card for the Idaho Falls Public Library. All restricted card holders will only be able to check out books from the ground level children's section of the library.

3. The annual "Fill the Boot" campaign exceeded their goal this year for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Local firefighters collected more than $54,000 in donations.