3 things to know this morning – June 16, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell was back in court yesterday seeking a re-trial. Vallow's lawyers had claimed that the jury was confused by misleading instructions. Judge Steven Boyce ruled there was not sufficient evidence to merit a re-trial.

2. There's a new curriculum effort to increase Idaho students’ understanding of American History. 'The Story of America' will tell the factual story of our nation’s history, while reinforcing writing and critical thinking skills. The content will be available to all Idaho school districts by this fall.

3. St. Anthony hosted Governor Little and several other state leaders at City Hall yesterday for "Capitol for a Day." Topics covered Fremont County Education, water rights, and more. ITD also announced two upcoming meetings to further discuss how to expand U.S. 20.