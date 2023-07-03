3 things to know this morning – July 3, 2023￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. 3 people are dead after tubing over a diversion dam near Henry's Fork along the Snake River. They were floating near Fun Farm Bridge along 699 North 2650 East in Saint Anthony. Deputies are warning people not to float over diversion dams.

2. The Island Park Water Company has set out a notice that the boil order is still ongoing. Both the DEQ and Idaho Public Utilities Commission are conducting investigations into the contamination in addition to the mismanagement of the water company. About 20% of residents are advised to continue to boil their water before drinking.

3. The annual Idaho Falls Parade will prompt road closures starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow. John Adams Parkway will be closed including connections to 4th and 5th Street, from Tiger Avenue to South Holmes Avenue. At 8 a.m., South Boulevard from North Water Avenue to West Sunnyside Road will shut down. Then at 9 a.m., the intersection of South Holmes Avenue and 4th Street will close as well as the South Holmes and 17th Street intersection. For a more in-depth guide to the road closures, click here.