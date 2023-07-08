Idaho State Police Trooper injured responding to crash in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho - Elmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving an Idaho State Police (ISP) trooper responding to a reported collision.



Around 7 a.m. this morning, an ISP trooper responded northbound on Highway 20 for a reported collision when he struck a deer at milepost 112 in Elmore County. The vehicle rolled about 40 feet down an embankment and came to rest upside down. Bystanders helped the trooper out of his car.



The trooper was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed he will be released today.



"Our primary concern is the involved trooper's well-being and recovery. We are extremely thankful for the bystanders who took immediate action when our trooper needed help," said ISP Western Command Major Russ Wheatley. "This unfortunate incident reminds us of the inherent dangers and unpredictable nature of law enforcement.

We appreciate the dedication and commitment our troopers demonstrate as they put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of people in Idaho. We are also thankful for the continued community support during difficult times like these. Your understanding and encouragement are crucial as we support our trooper and his family."



The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

