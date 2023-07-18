Power outage down to a few dozen homes.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE. Idaho Falls Power just got word from crews that they are now down to 27 customers off. They say while the breaker indicated 1,000 people without power, that was an instantaneous outage.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the outage. Initial reports of problems came in around 8:30 a.m.

This is in the areas of Bluebird Lane, Druvor Street and Newman Drive.

Earlier - Idaho Falls Power is currently experiencing an outage on the west side of the city. They say the outage is impacting around 1,000 customers, with many more experiencing flickering power. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The city will provide updates as they become available. There is not estimated time on how long the power may be out.